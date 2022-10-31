Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brett Martin

The left-handed reliever found a place in the Texas Rangers bullpen in 2022, but there's room for improvement.

P Brett Martin

Statistics for 2022: Martin went 1-7 with a 4.14 ERA in 55 appearances (all but one in relief). He had three saves and seven holds. He threw 50 innings, giving up 50 hits, 27 runs (23 earned), four home runs and 18 walks. He struck out 40. Opponents hit .260 against him and he had a 1.36 WHIP.

Season Transactions: The Rangers put Martin on their 10-day injured list on April 1 and then assigned him to their alternate training site on April 7. The Rangers activated him on April 9. He went on the 10-day injured list on June7 and returned on June 16. He went on the bereavement list on Sept. 23. He was reassigned to the 15-day injured list on Sept. 27 with a left shoulder strain.

Season Summary: The season was a mixed bag for Martin, who was stuck with a lot of losses coming out of the bullpen and saw his ERA go up by nearly a points from 2021 (3.18). He had fewer holds, but he had the first three saves of his career. He pitched fewer innings, but his strikeout total from year to year was practically unchanged (40 last year). With Matt Moore and Brock Burke having great seasons, Martin wasn’t relied upon as often as he was in 2021. Overall, he has a solid season. But he had to absorb some difficult outings.

Contract Status: Martin can go to arbitration this offseason. He can’t be a free agent until after the 2025 season.

What’s next: Martin is a solid left-handed arm that can work an inning or two every second or third day for a Rangers bullpen that has quite a few of those types of arms. Can Martin show improvement in his ERA in 2023? That will be a key question as to whether the Rangers keep Martin for another season.

