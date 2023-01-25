Rangers Spring Training Preview: Jonathan Hernandez

A year ago Jonathan Hernandez was working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and now he's a prime bullpen candidate.

InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.

P Jonathan Hernández

In 2022: Hernández missed all of the 2021 season as he was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, like fellow reliever Jose Leclerc. It took him a bit longer than Leclerc to work his back to the bullpen. Once he did, he quickly started showing the high velocity stuff that the Rangers have been enamored with since he broke in with them in 2019.

He did a short turn as a closer, but eventually started working as Leclerc’s set-up man in September. His numbers for 2020 and 2022 are interesting. He worked nearly the same amount of games, the same amount of innings and threw nearly the same amount of pitches. His performance changed in two areas — he walked more hitters (17 in 2022 compared to eight in 2020) and struck out fewer hitters (27 in 2022 compared to 31 in 2020).

Hernández finished 2-3 with a 2.97 ERA in 29 games (all in relief). He had four saves and three holds. He threw 30 1/3 innings, giving up 26 hits, 14 runs (10 earned), two home runs and 17 walks. He struck out 27. Batters hit .232 against him and he had a 1.42 WHIP.

Hernández’s Career at a Glance: Hernández has played in the Majors for three seasons and has a career record of 9-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 65 games, 78 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts and 38 walks.

Contract Status: Hernández was arbitration-eligible but agreed to a one-year contract with the Rangers worth $995,000.

In Surprise: Hernández goes into Spring Training as a candidate to be the closer, along with Leclerc and Joe Barlow. Hernández has tremendous stuff, just like Leclerc and Barlow. but it will be up to Hernández to prove he’s ready to take on the role. Otherwise, he remains a solid set-up man when the Rangers have a late lead.

