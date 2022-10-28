Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Dustin Harris

Dustin Harris has emerged as one of the Texas Rangers' best outfield prospects going into the 2023 season.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 9: OF Dustin Harris, Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A)

Statistics for 2022: Harris batted .257/.346/.471/.817 in 85 games (85-for-331). He scored 58 runs, had 156 total bases, 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 66 RBI. He walked 42 times and struck out 74 times. He stole 19 bases and was caught stealing five times.

Season Transactions: Harris started the season with the RoughRiders and remained there all season. He played in the MLB Futures Game in Los Angeles and spent the last two months on the RoughRiders’ injury list after being moved there on Aug. 10.

Season Summary: Harris was one of the better outfielders in the system in 2022 and looked poised for a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock before he sprained his left wrist. Harris combined a solid, consistent bat with power and speed, both in the field and on the basepaths. He was an organizational All-Star in 2021, and he could have been more competitive for that honor this season without the injury.

Path Through the Organization: The Oakland Athletics made Harris an 11th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft after he hit better than .400 with St. Petersburg (FL) Junior College. Harris was the player-to-be-named-later in the Mike Minor trade in 2020, and he shined at both Low Class-A Down East and High Class-A Hickory in 2021 after he batted .327/.401/.542 with 20 homers and 25 steals in 110 games.

What’s next: Harris heads to spring training next year as a lock to head to Frisco and a candidate to play his way into a role with Round Rock to start the season. He’s probably a year away from being a prime candidate to make the Rangers roster. That makes him a great developmental candidate for the outfield — and potential trade bait for other teams.

