Here's How Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Reacted To Xander Bogaert's Departure

The Boston Red Sox's worst nightmare came to fruition late Wednesday night.

After months of questions regarding the future of four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, all questions were answered as he reportedly inked an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

The news understandably shook Red Sox Nation as the team not only lost arguably its best player but its unquestioned leader. Fans and players alike took to social media with their reaction to the franchise-changing news.

Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers -- like many Boston fans -- was someone who took to social media after the news of Bogaerts' departure.

Bogaerts will be missed in Boston not only for his stellar play on the field but also everything he brought to the team off the field. The 30-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut in 2013 with extremely high expectations and he not only met them, but he exceeded every last one of them.

He was great as a player, sure, but he also epitomized what it means to be a Red Sox and play in Boston.

Boston is now at a crossroads after the last place finishes in 2022 and now its leader playing elsewhere. There's plenty of time to make moves and the Red Sox did just that Wednesday, but there's certainly an eerie feeling in Boston.

