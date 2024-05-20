Cincinnati Reds' Starting Rotation a Major Bright Spot During Rough Stretch
CINCINNATI — The Reds have lost 15 of their last 18 games and are 8.5 games out of first place in the National League Central Division.
Despite struggling for the entire month of may, their starting rotation has met expectations.
The Reds have gotten plenty out of their starting rotation. Andrew Abbott leads the way with a 3.06 ERA in nine starts. Hunter Greene isn't far behind (3.27). Frankie Montas has had his ups and downs, but Nick Lodolo and Grahama Ashcraft have been solid. Throw in Nick Martinez and this rotation has been as good anyone could've hoped in the first two months of the season.
Despite the stellar start (pun intended) by the Reds starters, they've struggled at the plate and find themselves in a major hole after losing 14 of their 17 games in May.
