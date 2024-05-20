Cincinnati Reds' Starting Rotation a Major Bright Spot During Rough Stretch

Imagine being told the #Reds would be 19-27 with a starting rotation of:



- Greene 9 GS, 3.27 ERA

- Abbott 9 GS, 3.06 ERA

- Montas 8 GS, 4.37 ERA

- Ashcraft 9 GS, 4.25 ERA

- Lodolo 6 GS, 3.34 ERA

- Martinez 4 GS, 4.23 ERA