By The Numbers: Cincinnati Reds' Losing Skid Even Uglier Than It Feels

The Cincinnati Reds have quickly sunk to the bottom of the National League Central Division.

James Rapien

May 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) returns
May 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) returns / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are 8.5 games back in the National League Central Division following Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Reds have lost 15 out of their last 18 games. That streak includes an eight-game losing streak and two three-game losing streaks.

Cincinnati improved to 16-13 on April 29 when they beat the Padres 5-2. Not much has gone right for them since, which includes back-to-back losses to San Diego on April 30 and May 1.

The Reds welcome the Padres to town on Tuesday. They desperately need to turn the page, find a way to create runs and win consistently. Everyone knows they're missing pieces of their team. There were plenty of people that thought they could stay afloat without Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Noelvi Marte, TJ Friedl and Matt McLain. Instead, they arguably the worst hitting team in the big leagues.

The Reds host the Padres for a three-game series, before welcoming the Dodgers to town on Friday. They follow that up with a three-game set with the Cardinals.

This nine-game homestand is an important stretch. Going 6-3 or better would do wonders for the Reds, not only in the standings, but for a team that has lost some of its' swag over the past couple of weeks.

