Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Joins Exclusive Club Following 4-Hit, 4-Steal Night in Win Over Dodgers
CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz put on a show in the Reds' 7-2 win over the Dodgers on Thursday night.
The 22-year-old went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, one RBI, one walk and four stolen bases. He's the first player to have four hits and four steals in the same game since Ichiro Suzuki in 2012. He's the 11th player since 2000 to accomplish that feat.
De La Cruz is also the first Reds player to steal four bases in the same game since Billy Hamilton in 2016. He has a .277/.378/.516 slash line and 30 stolen bases so far this season. He's on pace to finish with 110 stolen bases this season.
