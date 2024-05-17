Inside The Reds

Top Performers in Cincinnati Reds' 7-2 Win Over Los Angeles Dodgers

The Reds beat the Dodgers to improve to 19-25 on the season.

Caleb Sisk

May 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44)
May 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 on Thursday night. They improve to 19-25 on the season. Here are our top performers from the win:

Elly De La Cruz

This was one of his best performances in De La Cruz's short lived MLB career so far. He finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored. He also had four stolen bases and drew a walk. De La Cruz is a problem for opponents and he's only 22-years-old.

Will Benson

Bengals hit a leadoff home run to set the tone for the evening. The Reds never trailed and built a 7-0 lead following his homer. He's been in a slump, but he appears to be moving past it, which is great news for Cincinnati.

Tyler Stephenson

Stephenson had a RBI double and a RBI single. His at-bats were game changing. He has been clutch at the perfect times this season and continues to show growth at the plate.

Nick Martinez

Martinez was a STUD! He pitched five scoreless innings, tallied four strikeouts, and only gave up one hit. He also earned his first win of the season.

The Reds play the Dodgers again on Friday night at 10:10 p.m. ET.

