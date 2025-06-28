Cincinnati Reds Veteran Deserves Major Praise After Stellar Week

The more I think about the last week for Nick Martinez, the more I appreciate what he did for the #Reds

Offered help to weary pen.

Offered to do keep a teammate on normal routine.

Started last Thursday: 2.2 IN, 7 R

Bullpen Saturday: 2.0, 0 R

Bullpen Monday: 1.0, 0 R

Started… pic.twitter.com/cMoFgq2dXy