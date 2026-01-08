Major Change Could Be Coming to Cincinnati Reds Television Broadcasts

It appears that the Reds may need to find a new television deal or bring the production in-house and have Major League Baseball run it, as they do for several teams.

The immediate future of Main Street Sports Group, which owns FanDuel Sports Network, is looking "bleak" according to Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal.

The Reds are one of seven teams that are expected to leave their deal.

"The Brewers, Reds, Royals, Tigers, Angels and Marlins are also expected to opt out, with the Braves “considering” an exit as well," Drew Lerner of Awful Announcing wrote.

In November of 2024, the Reds announced that Major League Baseball would broadcast their games in 2025 before ultimately agrreing to a deal in January with FanDuel Sports Network.

At the time, Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini reacted to the news.

"Partnering with Major League Baseball ensures a bright future for our televised game coverage," Castellini said in a statement. "This collaboration provides fans with unprecedented access to Reds games, including direct-to-consumer streaming with no blackouts, while maintaining traditional cable and satellite TV options. And, having MLB's production expertise and resources behind every Reds game broadcast ensures our fans will have a quality viewing experience."

It seems likely that Major League Baseball will take over the broadcast in 2026.

You can read the full article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast