Instant Reaction: Spencer Steer Hits Three Home Runs, Reds Beat Padres 8-1

What a game!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, Friday, June 27, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, Friday, June 27, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (43-39) beat the San Diego Padres (44-37) 8-1 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park on a night they were honoring the Big Red Machine teams.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Martinez's Strong Outing

Martinez made his first start since giving up seven runs in just 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins and had his best start of the season.

He appeared in two games out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings since his last start.

Martinez gave up one run on just one hit over eight-plus innings. He walked two batters and struck out five.

Taylor Rogers walked in a run in the ninth inning.

Spencer Steer's Three Home Runs Lead Offense

Spencer Steer homered in the second, fourth, and fifth innings to become the first Red since Jesse Winker in 2021 to hit three home runs in a game.

Steer's home runs were his seventh, eighth, and ninth of the season.

Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, and Elly De La Cruz all added RBIs as well.

News and Notes

  • The Reds were 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
  • Austin Hays went 1-4 with a double and an RBI in his return from the injured list.
  • Before the game, Jake Fraley was placed on the injured list.
  • Elly De La Cruz stole his 22nd base of the season.
  • The Reds are 17-10 in series openers this season.
  • The Reds are 31-11 when allowing three runs or less.
  • The Reds are 29-9 when scoring five or more runs.

Up Next

The Reds will face the San Diego Padres in game two of the series on Saturday at 4:10 ET.

Published
Greg Kuffner
