Former Reds Pitcher Has Message for Nick Krall, Wants to Return

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett is looking for a team to give him a chance this spring.

Garrett appeared in 10 games in the Blue Jays’ minor league system last season. He last appeared in the bigs in 2024 when he had an ERA of 5.06 over six games with the Los Angeles Angels.

On Wednesday, the left-hander posted a video of himself throwing a bullpen session. Cincinnati Magazine writer Chad Dotson quote-tweeted the video and said, "Sign him, Nick Krall!"

Garrett replied, mentioning he's talked to Nick Krall.

"I’d make that team," Garrett posted. "I told Nick that. The way I am feeling now 100%."

In a separate post, Garrett highligted his arm angle and said it's back to where it was when he was at his best.

"Doing some digging. Left, is arm at my best. Right, is now. I’m just slinging the ball instead of pushing it. Granted arm health was what caused me to push the ball. Needless to say. I’m in a great spot."

The 33-year-old was with Cincinnati from 2017 to 2021, appearing in 235 games with a 5.10 ERA. His best season was in 2019, when he had a 3.21 ERA in 69 games and struck out 78 batters in 56 innings.

The Reds could certainly bring him back on a minor league deal, but I would be surprised to see it happen.

