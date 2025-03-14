Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene is Being Disrespected by National Media

Reds ace is being overlooked in key award predictions.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The favorites and dark horses to win the Cy Young Award were highlighted in a recent article on MLB.com.

Hunter Greene was not mentioned. And that is a major mistake.

Greene finished eighth in Cy Young voting for the National League last year with just 26 total starts on his resume. Had he been healthy all season and made 30+ starts, he would have undoubtedly been a top-three vote getter.

Nothing about what Greene did in 2024 was flukey. He was an All Star, for starters. When you add together the hits he allowed, the walks, and the hit-batsmen, Greene allowed just three more base runners than he amassed strikeouts for the year. He also cut the amount of home runs allowed down significantly.

Greene really honed in his fastball and slider but also added a new weapon in a split-finger fastball. That gives him three different pitches with three distinct break paths. That all translated to his best season of limiting hard contact.

All signs point to Greene being a legitimate ace. Even if he’s not considered a favorite, Greene should definitely be in the list of dark horse candidates to win.

It won't be surprising to Reds fans when Greene ends up high on the list of candidates for the Cy Young award this season, but national media members may certainly be surprised.

Check out MLB.com's full article here.

