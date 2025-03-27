Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
The Reds' top prospect, Chase Burns, will start the season with the Reds' High-A affiliate, the Dayton Dragons, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
Cincinnati selected Burns with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Burns dominated at Wake Forest, going 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 100 innings last season.
The 22-year-old spent some time at the Reds' minor league complex in Arizona after he was drafted, but did not appear in a minor league game in 2024.
Burns appeared in one game in spring training for the Reds, striking out three batters in a scoreless inning.
The Reds started Rhett Lowder in High-A Dayton last year before he worked his way up for a late season call-up, and it seems like Burns could be on a similar path.
"I've thought about it, but I am kind of doing a good job of not thinking about it so much," Burns told Fox 19's Joe Danneman. "I am just taking it day by day, just trying to get better. The rest will work itself out. If I care more about my process than my results, then I will be in good shape."
It wouldn't be surprising to see Burns climb the ladder fast and for us to see him in Cincinnati at some point this year.
See Charlie's announcement below:
