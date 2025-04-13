Inside The Reds

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene continued his dominance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight in Cincinnati's 4-0 win. It was Greene's first career victory against Pittsburgh.

He retired the last 17 batters he faced.

"i was just trying to stay present and attack each hitter," Greene said postgame. One hitter at a time and one pitch at a time."

Greene has not allowed a run in his last 18 2/3 innings pitched and has an ERA of 0.98 on the season.

"It's very rewarding (to go deep into games). I take pride in that and making sure those guys are well rested and they feel their best when they come out."

USA Today's Bob Nightengale called Hunter Greene "the best pitcher in baseball in 2025."

Greene set a goal to win the National League CY Young Award in 2025. If he keeps pitching like this, he might just accomplish that goal.

