A brand new International Signing period just opened up and the Cincinnati Reds added one of the top talents this year in Angel Nunez Jr.

Nunez Jr. plays centerfield and plays it well. Though its a bit premature to get excited about any scouting grades, scouts love his hit tool and believe he will grow into his frame and add power. He is also blazing fast on the base paths.

Nunez performed well at the under-15 World Cup in Colombia in 2024 where he slashed .350/.500/.550 in 26 plate appearances. He also led that tournament with nine stolen bases.

He’s not the biggest guy at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, but scouts love his tools, especially his bat-to-ball skills. Nunez Jr. already fits the mold the Reds want from a hitter in that he is contact-first.

The Reds will use $3 million of their international signing pool money to acquire Nunez according to Baseball America.

They're also reporting that Cincinnati is signing Venezuelan shortstop Carlos Hernandez for $1 million. He's a contact-first hitter. Scouts love what he brings on defense.

Others have praised his baseball IQ and rate him as one of the more advanced players in the pool. He’s not seen a walking highlight reel with a glove, but rather a more controlled, steady presence at his position.

He has good bat-to-ball skills from the left side of the plate with line drive power.

Other Reds international signing class notables include two shortstops, one catcher, and one outfielder. Some teams are signing more players but the Reds went for quality over quantity in this class.

It also important to note than none of these players are close to ready for the big leagues. They're all under 18 years of age and will be working their way through the Reds minor league system. It'll be a few years before we see them at Great American Ballpark.

Cincinnati Reds make their top international signing, Dominican outfielder Angel Nuñez, for $3 million. pic.twitter.com/WhvtW2j2Mu — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast