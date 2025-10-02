Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
It was a tough season for Reds infielder Matt McLain. The second baseman missed all of the 2024 injury due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in spring training last season.
After Wednesday's loss, McLain reflected on the season the team had and also offered some words on his own struggles throughout the year.
"We fought how we know how to," McLain told Charlie Clifford of WLWT. "We got to get better going into next year. We got to the playoffs. That was one of our goals. We didn't reach one of our ultimate goals, to continue playing as long as the World Series, but we got to get better."
McLain was able to stay healthy for most of the season, playing in 147 games, but struggled big time offensively. The 26-year-old slashed just .220/.300/.343 with 33 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases. His OPS was .643 compared to .864 as a rookie in 2023.
He had high praise for manager Terry Francona.
"He's the man. Obviously, he is who he is. He brings energy every single day. He loves us and cares for us. He expects a lot of us. I'm sure it wasn't easy to write my name in the lineup some days, so for him to do that means a lot to me. But, at the end of the day, I have to get better."
For the Reds to be a good team offensively, they're going to need a closer version of 2023 McLain than the 2025 version.
You can watch the whole interview below:
