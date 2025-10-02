One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
MLB analysts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis, and Sam Dykstra picked an under-the-radar prospect that is not in the team's "Top 30" rankings from each team that is partipating in the Arizona Fall League this year.
For the Reds, it was right-handed pitcher Jonathan Harmon.
"A 13th-round pick in 2022, Harmon had a solid, albeit unspectacular, first full season of pro ball in '23," MLB.com wrote. "His 2024 campaign ended in June with Tommy John surgery. He handled his rehab very well and finished the season impressing at High-A, showing a four-pitch mix with a fastball that touched 97 mph and effective breaking and offspeed stuff. The Reds think he has an up arrow next to his name entering the fall."
Harmon appeared in eight games between the ACL Reds and High-A Dayton this season. He has an ERA of 3.45 in 28 2/3 innings with 25 strikeouts and 13 walks.
The Arizona Fall League will have its first game on October 9th, and the Championship game will be played on November 15th.
You can see MLB.com's full list here.
