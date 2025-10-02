Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
The Cincinnati Reds are on the wrong side of history after Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was their eighth straight postseason loss, which is the second-longest active streak in Major League Baseball behind the Orioles, according to Matt Wilkes of Reds Content Plus. It's also the longest playoff losing streak in franchise history.
“It sucks. That’s pretty much how we sum it up," center fielder TJ Friedl told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Who knows if this is the last time we have this group in this clubhouse the way baseball is. This might be the last time this group is together. It sucks. There’s no other way to describe it.”
The Reds made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and for the first time in a full season since 2013.
"The season doesn't just wind down," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "It just comes to a crashing halt. And that's kind of hard sometimes to make your peace with. I thought our group from day one was a special group. We did not accomplish what we set out to do. That takes away nothing from what me and the coaches feel about those guys."
You can read Mark Sheldon's full article here with additional quotes.
