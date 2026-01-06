Cincinnati Reds Odds to Win NL Central Better Than Expected
In this story:
Slowly but surely, the 2026 MLB season is approaching. One sign that it draws near is that we are getting preseason odds on who will win each division. Apparently, Vegas likes the Reds more than Cincinnati.
Despite their slow offseason, the Reds are just behind both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs as far as odds to win the division. The Reds sit at +340 to take the Central, according to FanDuel. So if you were to place $10 on that, you would win $34 when the Reds finish in first place for the division.
Part of this has to be due to the inactivity that both the Cubs and Brewers have endured. Neither team has made a noteworthy addition, while both have lost key contributors. With the Brewers likely to trade ace Freddy Peralta, there could be even more reason to believe the Reds will inch closer to the front.
This continues to underscore the importance of adding an impact bat. If the Reds were to add Eugenio Suarez, there’s a good chance their odds become indistinguishable from the Cubs and Brewers.
Of course, the game isn’t played on paper. I am certain you were surprised by this, though, right? I mean, the Pittsburgh Pirates' odds to win the NL Central are barely under 10-to-1 at +950. Most Reds fans would have expected the Reds' number to be closer to that than where they currently sit.
Would you place a wager on the Reds winning the NL Central at these odds?
You can see the odds for each team to win the division here.
