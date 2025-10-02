Inside The Reds

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster

The Reds traded the former closer earlier this season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 15, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (48) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (48) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz was outrighted by the Atlanta Braves earlier this week, according to MLB Trade Rumors. He was traded to the Dodgers earlier this season before being designated for assignment and being picked up by Atlanta.

Diaz appeared in 196 games for the Reds over his career with 75 saves, 227 strikeouts, and a 3.21 ERA in 193 1/3 innings. He got fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 and was an All-Star in the 2023 season before really struggling this season.

The former closer pitched is six games for the Reds this season and gave up eight runs on eight hits while walking five.

He appeared in three games for the Braves, allowing four runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Diaz will become a minor league free agent.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Transactions