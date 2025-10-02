Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Former Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz was outrighted by the Atlanta Braves earlier this week, according to MLB Trade Rumors. He was traded to the Dodgers earlier this season before being designated for assignment and being picked up by Atlanta.
Diaz appeared in 196 games for the Reds over his career with 75 saves, 227 strikeouts, and a 3.21 ERA in 193 1/3 innings. He got fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 and was an All-Star in the 2023 season before really struggling this season.
The former closer pitched is six games for the Reds this season and gave up eight runs on eight hits while walking five.
He appeared in three games for the Braves, allowing four runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Diaz will become a minor league free agent.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast