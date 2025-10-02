Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
I had the pleasure of interviewing Cincinnati Reds Minor Leaguer Trevor Kuncl. Kuncl graduated from St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. He is currently on the Chattanooga Lookouts in Double-A and is on the Reds Arizona Fall League roster. Below is part of our conversation.
Ricky: You went to St. X, What did your high school career look like?
Trevor: "I played a lot of baseball. I played fall and spring. I kind of dabbled with football a little bit. I think going into high school, I was like five foot three and a buck 20, so playing with them St. X boys, football was not going to be a thing. I played water polo, I swam, and I played baseball my freshman year. Sophomore year, I was like, I think baseball is what I want to go try to play college in. So I went and did that. I played shortstop.”
“I think I started on varsity my sophomore year, which I was super pumped about. Then my senior year, I was just kind of screwing around and I was throwing and one of our assistant coaches, Andy Depele, came up to me and he was like, when you go to college, do not ever let them know what you can do on the mound because you'll never hit again. “I ended up going to college and I was struggling hitting. My first couple of at-bats, I faced Logan Gilbert and Andrew Abbott.”
Ricky: You mentioned how you struggled in your first few at-bats in college, how were your first pitching performances?
Trevor: “Honestly, I think they, I think they went pretty well. I, in my head, they went well. But I was, I was doing some, some funky stuff. I was throwing from three different arm slots. So like the catcher would call it. So I throw over top from the side and then down low.” “I went home one summer and I was like, you know what, I'm going to, I'm going to figure this out. And I just watched so much YouTube. And then I came back to school and I was like, hey, hear me out. I just want to throw it from here. I think I can figure out a bunch of other stuff. And it's just been kind of a growing process ever since then.”
You can find the full interview below.
