Can Rockies Avoid Sweep at Hands of Chicago Cubs to Finish August?
The Colorado Rockies have found themselves in another four-game losing streak as they have had tough opponents in back-to-back series. They took one win against the Houston Astros in Texas and now find themselves looking to get one against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field.
The finale is going to come down to a matchup between Rockies pitcher Tanner Gordon and Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd. If the Gordon that has shown up in his last three starts shows up on Sunday, then the Rockies have a chance.
The Rockies were able to put up seven runs in the opener against a top-tier Cubs pitching staff. However, Colorado's pitching staff was not able to contain a struggling Cubs offense as they put up 11 runs of their own. It is not likely that a team is going to win a game if their opponent is able to cross home plate 11 times.
Game two was much closer. They kept the Cubs to four runs, but neither team really found a groove at the plate. Chicago had a a trio of players who had two hits in their at-bats. Both Kyle Tucker and Ian Happ each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, at least one walk (Happ had two), and a double. Warming Bernabel was the lone Rockies;' player to score on a single from Yanquiel Fernández. Colorado went scoreless for seven innings after that.
Gordon vs. Boyd
Gordon's last three starts that make this game look like it could be a great one to watch. Gordon is 3-0 against the Astros, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Arizona Diamondbacks. He faced off with Houston's Hunter Brown and the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and was able to come out on top.
Gordon threw 17 innings in those three starts and he only allowed five earned runs (two in his last two combined starts) and struck out 10. He is looking like a player that can compete anywhere and exactly what Colorado needs in their rotation, which has been the worst that baseball has to offer this season.
The veteran on the other hand has gone 2-1 in his last three. Both pitchers haven't completed more than 17 innings and even though Boyd has more strikeouts (16) he has 11 earned runs. This could be another great defensive showcase. The Rockies will need some help on the offensive side to avoid a sweep today though. The whole team needs to be firing on all cylinders if they want to close out August with a win.