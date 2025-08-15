Cardinals Insider Believes Nolan Arenado Will Go Into Hall of Fame As Rockies Player
It feels like ages ago that Nolan Arenado was roaming the infield for the Colorado Rockies.
Selected 59th overall in the second round of the 2009 draft, perhaps nobody expected him to have the career that he's put together; becoming one of, if not the best third basemen of this generation.
Sitting with 10 Gold Glove and six Platinum Glove Awards to his name, the eight-time All-Star has also done damage with the bat in his hands throughout his time in the bigs, securing five Silver Slugger Awards to go with 350-plus home runs and more than 1,100 RBI
Arenado is on track to become a Hall of Famer.
While his recent decline in play could prevent him from reaching sure-fire Cooperstown numbers, when the 34-year-old eventually does hang up the cleats, he has a good shot of being inducted.
But will he go in as a member of the Rockies for the St. Louis Cardinals?
That is the question many people in Colorado and around the baseball world are wondering as Arenado continues to cement his legacy in the twilight of his career.
One insider believes he knows the answer, though.
Arenado Predicted To Go Into Hall of Fame As Rockies Player
In a mailbag piece put together by Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required), the Rockies insider was asked that very question.
He admitted he's not as close with Arenado as he once was considering the star third baseman has been in St. Louis since 2021. But Saunders did pose that question to Cardinals insider Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and he shared what was said.
"The Rockies make the most sense to me," Goold stated. "He was the best all-around player in the National League for a good stretch, and that was mainly with the Rockies (though he was great with the Cardinals in 2022). Nolan played more games in Colorado and had more euphoric moments there."
That likely will be music to the ears of Rockies fans.
Arenado was incredible during his time in Colorado, winning eight of his 10 Gold Gloves and four of his five Silver Sluggers while with the franchise that drafted him.
Plus, he put up the majority of his offensive numbers with the Rockies, which should count for something in his mind.
However, the Cardinals are a real option.
Arenado's tenure in Colorado didn't end on the best terms, with him infamously stating "there's a lot of disrespect from people there that I don't want to be a part of."
He requested a trade and was shipped to St. Louis ahead of the 2021 season, a place where he earned three All-Star selections, won two Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger and had a third-place finish in NL MVP voting.
Things could end on a sour note with the Cardinals also, though.
They are trying to shed payroll and start a reset, and Arenado has been someone they have tried to offload by convincing him to waive his no-trade clause.
Because of that, there's a good chance he doesn't end his contract that runs through 2027 with St. Louis, which would likely increase the chances that he goes into the Hall of Fame as a Rockies player if he's selected when that time comes.