Career Year Unfolding for Rockies Tyler Freeman With Surge in Production
The Colorado Rockies haven't had much to get excited about this season, but one thing is for sure Tyler Freeman swinging a bat is something to be giddy about.
This season he is posting well-above his career averages and by far his best season. He has slashed .324/.401/.435 with 15 RBI and 18 walks drawn. In the past 15 games his slugging has actually raised up to .441.
Freeman has been playing in the majors since his debut in August of 2022. He is only in his first season with the Rockies, having spent the past three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, but was traded to Colorado during spring training this year.
He's only been in 56 games as he missed a month this season, as he reinjured his oblique, which was the same injury that forced him out of the postseason last year with the Guardians. However it appears that his IL stint might have been for the best.
Freeman started off the season 2 for 17, but once he came off the injured list, he caught fire and is now posting career-high numbers. His best season prior to this year with the Guardians was arguably last year.
In 2024 he slashed .209/.305/.321 tallying up 32 RBI and seven home runs. His OPS last season was .626, and as a Guardian, he never posted an OPS higher than .661. His OPS in a Rockies' uniform is .836 this season.
Colorado is doing their best to stay on the right side of history. It is unlikely that they won't hit 100 losses on the season, but they can avoid the worst record ever still.
Last season, the Chicago White Sox ended up losing 121 games to hold the top spot for the most losses in a single year. The only other team that has had more than 120 losses was the '62 New York Mets with 120.
There is a chance they avoid this as they have had hope since the firing of general manager Bud Black. The Rockies have now won three series since then, including a recent 2-1 series over the Minnesota Twins.
They are currently taking on the Saint Louis Cardinals at Coors Field and even though they lost the first game there is still hope they won't get swept.
