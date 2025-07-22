Third Series Win of Year Offers Brief Bright Spot for Struggling Rockies Squad
Now normally a series win is not a newsworthy story, unless you're the Colorado Rockies. They were able to take down the Minnesota Twins for their third series win on the season, all of which have come since the firing of general manager Bud Black.
Black was in his ninth season with the Rockies when he was let go on May 11 following a win against the San Diego Padres, the Rockies were 7-33 at the time. Black was replaced by third base coach, Warren Schaeffer.
Since then Colorado has tallied up 17 additional wins in the win column with three series wins, including a sweep of the Miami Marlins.
Play just resumed post All-Star break and the Rockies faced the Minnesota Twins for their first series back. They won the series 2-1 outscoring the Twins 17-11 and this was the first series victory that they have had on their home field at Coors.
It is ironic that this team has actually played better at opposing stadiums. Up until this stretch of games at home, they have had more wins on the road than in Denver.
The Twins are a respectable team, making them more difficult to beat. They are nearing their 50th win on the season and have just under a .500 record at 48-51.
In their second game victory, they won 10-6, which was the Rockies' first time scoring in the double digits since back on June 17, when they beat the Washington Nationals with the same score.
Ironically, their matchup with the Nationals is the last series win that they had. They took that four-game stretch 3-1.
Their first series win (and only sweep of the season) came at the beginning of June when they were in Florida taking on the Marlins.
Colorado is doing their best to stay on the right side of history. They will definitely be etched in history for one of the worst seasons in MLB history, but if they could avoid having the worst season ever, that would be a big win after the endless woes they have had this year.
