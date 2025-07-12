Could More Changes Be on the Horizon for Rockies' Front Office?
While there is not much time left to make any monumental changes ahead of the 2025 MLB draft, the Colorado Rockies might still shake up their front office.
The Rockies have already replaced manager Bud Black with Warren Schaeffer and elevated Walker Monfort to executive vice president.
As they enter play on July 11 with a 21-72 record, they’re pacing towards the worst record in modern baseball history.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), there has been increasing industry chatter about the potential dismissal of general manager Bill Schmidt.
More News: Rockies Need To Use Tradeable Assets To Address 'Evergreen Issue' With Roster
Schmidt was the head of the scouting department for Colorado for over 20 years before becoming the team’s GM in 2021.
The idea of his dismissal prior to the draft and trade deadline was considered a distant possibility before the Washington Nationals shook up the baseball world and fired president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez.
That set the stage for other teams to potentially follow suit, and the Rockies have already shown a willingness to make tough decisions in-season this year.
Between the draft and trade deadline, Colorado could make monumental decisions that could transform the franchise.
More News: Former Two-Time Rockies All-Star Gets Released by Yankees in Shocking Move
However, to expect any one of those things to alter the trajectory of this season is unrealistic.
For that reason, a hasty firing ahead of Sunday seems like the wrong move, and one before the trade deadline that won’t change much.
To the clubhouse players, it would mean the organization is trying to change the current standard.
Rosenthal believes the next head of baseball operations should be an outside hire, one who can actually surmount the challenges of building a contending roster at Coors Field.
The team's offensive tendencies are undeniably influenced by the altitude, which also makes it challenging for the pitching staff.
Those park factors add a level of difficulty to sustaining success in the front office and on the field.
More News: Rockies General Manager May Be Next on Organization’s List of Changes
The Rockies have only made the playoffs five times in franchise history, and they’re pacing for their 13th losing season in 15 years.
If the organization is able to snag coveted top prospect Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 overall pick, that would provide some temporary excitement in the easiest call of Schmidt’s tenure.
Should Holliday not be there, the choice might matter more.
One of the reasons for Colorado's perennial losses in recent seasons has been a lack of development and ability to produce Major League talent in their farm system.
As Schmidt headed that department over the last several decades, some accountability must fall on him.
With four selections in the top 77 of this year’s draft, the Rockies are putting a lot of their future in the hands of the current GM.
They seem content for that to be Schmidt through the draft, but that doesn't mean changes won't eventually come.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.