Rockies Need To Use Tradeable Assets To Address 'Evergreen Issue' With Roster
The Colorado Rockies are further away from contending for a playoff spot than any other team in Major League Baseball.
On pace to set the record for losses in a single season, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121, there isn’t much to get excited about with the team right now.
Perpetually in a rebuild, the Rockies need to do everything in their power to get younger and improve the talent base not only on the Major League roster but the entire organization.
More News: Rockies Star Latest to Join Franchise Legends on Exclusive List
Right now, there are only a few players who look like long-term building blocks.
Catcher Hunter Goodman has emerged as a legitimate contributor, being named the team’s All-Star representative this year.
Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar possesses some upside after finishing 19th in the National League MVP voting in 2024 and winning a gold glove. Left fielder Jordan Beck has been solid this year as well.
More News: Four Rockies Standouts That Have Been Pleasantly Surprising Halfway Through Year
Colorado is hoping their top prospect coming into the year, starting pitcher Chase Dollander, can become a key piece of the future as well.
Starting pitching has been an issue for the Rockies essentially since their inception. Free agents avoid the franchise like the plague, which puts pressure on Colorado to develop pitching or acquire them via trade.
Whatever deals the team makes ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, their focus should be on acquiring as much pitching talent as possible.
More News: Rockies Select Top Prospect as Franchise Cornerstone in New MLB Mock Draft
“The Rockies need to improve their talent level all over the field, but starting pitching is an evergreen issue for the team…But somehow the Rockies need to get young, controllable pitching -- whether it’s by moving Márquez and Gomber, or dealing others such as third baseman Ryan McMahon,” wrote Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
If Colorado doesn’t find trade takers for German Marquez or Austin Gomber, they might have to replace them anyway this offseason. Both veterans are set to hit free agency after the season.
There shouldn’t be very many, if any, players who are untouchable within the organization as the Rockies need a complete overhaul in what looks like it will be another lengthy rebuild, potentially with a new regime in place.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.