Former Rockies Star Player Named Gold Glove Finalist Once Again
The Colorado Rockies struggled in most aspects of the game in 2025. While hitting was not great on the road and pitching was not great at home, defense provided a bright spot amidst a disappointing season.
The Rockies had a solid year defensively. As a group, they posted a .981 fielding percentage along with 110 errors. However, their most trusted defender is no longer part of the organization after he was dealt ahead of the trade deadline.
Ryan McMahon was traded from Colorado to the New York Yankees on July 25, but not before making an impact defensively for his longtime club. And his performance shown through, as he was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award.
McMahon finished with 824 innings played with the Rockies compared to only 441 innings played with the Yankees. But overall, he had a successful season playing the hot corner for both of his squads.
The third baseman finished the year with .976 fielding percentage along with 108 putouts and only 10 errors. He also finished in the 86th percentile in fielding run value and the 92nd percentile in range (OAA), according to Baseball Savant metrics.
The news of McMahon’s nomination is bittersweet for Rockies fans, but they should be proud of the time he spent with the franchise. McMahon was with the organization for almost 12 years and gave his all before he was traded earlier this year.
Ryan McMahon's Competition for the Award
Although he was traded to an American League team, McMahon was still nominated as a Gold Glove finalist in the National League. While it is an honor just to be nominated, he has his eyes set on winning his first Gold Glove.
McMahon has now been a finalist in four years prior to this nomination (2021-2024), but he has yet to win the award. He has hopes of finally taking the coveted honor home this year, but it will be not be an easy task.
The other finalists for the award are Pittsburgh Pirates/Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and Chicago Cubs star rookie Matt Shaw. Hayes won this award in 2023 and became the first Pirates third baseman to do so in the franchise’s history. Shaw is a defensive-minded player who also has a chance to win his first Gold Glove.
McMahon impressed in 2025 defensively and has earned a chance at the prestigious award, which would be ironic since that would come after he is no longer part of this franchise.