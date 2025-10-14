Hunter Goodman Leads Top 5 Colorado Rockies by bWAR in 2025 Season
The 2025 season did not get underway with the highest of hopes for fans of the Colorado Rockies, but things went even worse than could have been reasonably anticipated.
The team constantly struggles with pitching due to the ruthless back-and-forth of going from pitching at mile-high altitude to pitching in normal conditions, and that was the case again this year.
What normally serves as the wind in the sails of the team when it plays well is the fact that the Rockies typically produce a ton of offense in their hitter-friendly home environment.
In 2024, for example, Colorado finished a dreadful 61-101 overall, but went just seven games under .500 at home, 37-44. In 2025, the home record cratered to 25-56, leading to a disastrous 43-119 season overall.
Given the team's struggles as a whole, it should come as no surprise that there were only a few individual standout seasons among the roster. Here are the five Rockies who produced the most wins above replacement according to Baseball Reference's WAR tabulation.
1. Hunter Goodman, Catcher - 3.7 bWAR
Goodman was the unquestioned silver lining for the Rockies this past year. He was by far their most productive hitter, and he represented the team as a member of the National League All-Star squad.
The 26-year-old from Tennessee finished the year with 31 home runs and 91 runs batted in to go with an impressive slash line of .278/.323/.520.
2. Jimmy Herget, Relief Pitcher - 3.0 bWAR
Herget, a 32-year-old who found mixed results at all of his prior stops in the Major Leagues, really broke out as a top bullpen arm despite the tough pitching circumstances that come with being a Rockie.
He took the ball 59 times throughout the season, masterfully limiting hard contact and walks. Across 83.1 innings, he posted a 1.176 WHIP and 2.48 ERA.
3. Victor Vodnik, Relief Pitcher - 1.7 bWAR
Acquired years ago in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, Vodnik is another example of Colorado finding a way to help develop a pitcher toward maximizing his potential.
Just 26 years of age, Vodnik has a long career ahead of him as an effective reliever after posting a 3.02 ERA and firing 49 strikeouts across 50.2 innings of work in his breakout campaign.
4. Kyle Freeland, Starting Pitcher - 1.3 bWAR
Freeland is a mainstay in the Rockies organization who has put together some strong years and some less than stellar efforts. Unfortunately, his inclusion on this list is more about the volume of his appearances than the quality of them.
Freeland kept his ERA just under five by finishing at 4.98 in 31 starts, reliably taking the ball every fifth day and providing valuable innings to a team that needed as many as it could get.
5. Jordan Beck, Outfielder - 0.9 bWAR
Beck's first full season in the Major Leagues went pretty well, as the 2022 first-round MLB draft choice neared a 20-20 season with 16 home runs and 19 stolen bases.
His .258/.317/.416 slash line was not stellar, but it suggests that there is enough ability there for Beck to develop into the sort of player who thrives at Coors Field.