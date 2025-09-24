Rockies Activate Warming Bernabel Off IL for Final Stretch of Season
The remainder of the season for the Colorado Rockies will focus on the youngsters getting to showcase their talents for next year. It's been a disastrous season in Denver, but there's actually quite a bit to get excited about for the 2026 campaign.
Kyle Karros roared through the minor leagues, making his presence felt at both the plate and the hot corner. He will be vying for the starting third base job next season. Chase Dollander, a former top 10 pick, is entering the winter feeling good knowing what comes next for himself.
Then there's the rookie who's been the most exciting of the bunch; first baseman Warming Bernabel. On Tuesday, he was activated from the 7-day injured list, according to the Rockies, and he can cement himself on next year's team with a solid finish.
Bernabel Will Work To Become Rockies’ Starting First Baseman
Bernabel burst onto the scene in a surprising way. Signed in 2018, the 23-year-old wasn't a highly-touted prospect. Before his breakout year, his best season came in 2022 while in Single-A and High-A. He hit .313 with 14 homers, 71 RBIs and an .869 OPS in 91 games and was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star that season.
He struggled the following two seasons and was not able to make it past Double-A, though. In 203 games at that level, he hit .248 with 15 homers and a .637 OPS. He remained stagnant, but part of that was due to back injuries he dealt with in 2023.
He ended 2024 as the No. 18 prospect on MLB Pipeline's Rockies Top 30. He didn't have any plus tools, but he had a "knack for finding the barrel," according to his scouting report. He wound up in Triple-A to begin this season, hitting .301 with eight home runs and an .806 OPS. It was then that he was promoted to the majors and put himself on the map.
In the first six games of his career, Bernabel with 11-for-24 with three home runs, two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs. His OPS was 1.480. Granted, he slowed down soon after, but he was hitting .264 with a respectable .736 OPS before the injury.
Bernabel went down on Sept. 9 with a concussion that kept him out for a couple of weeks, but he is now back and ready to go for the final stretch of the season. Should he finish the year strong, he could be the front-runner to win the first base job in 2026.
Michael Toglia, the opening day first baseman this year, appears to have played his final season with the Rockies. Bernabel's biggest competition will be Blaine Crim, who is hitting .294 in 10 games. Bernabel has been one of the most exciting players to appear for Colorado this year even if it is such a short sample. He may not have to do much to outright win the job this offseason.
Colorado made a slew of other moves on Wednesday, including activated right-hander Zach Agnos and left-hander Luis Peralta from the IL and optioning left-hander Ryan Rolison and catcher Drew Romo.