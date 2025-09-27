Rockies Historic Season Further Cemented As Worst Seen in Decades
The Colorado Rockies have had a rough go of things this season, and that is a nice way of putting it.
They have been the laughing stock of baseball this year for numerous reasons. And while they might have avoided the worst record in major league history, that doesn't mean it hasn't been a historically bad season for the Rockies.
Colorado now sits at 43-116 overall going into their last series of the 2025 campaign, which ensures they are the worst modern era team the National League has ever seen. Thankfully, it's not the worst NL season of all time, since they trail the 1962 New York Mets who finished with a 40-120-1 record.
The Historic 2025 Rockies
No team wants to end up on the wrong side of history, but unfortunately that is the case here for the Rockies. That isn't just with their overall record, either. Earlier in the year, Colorado allowed the most runs scored in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays when they scored 45 runs in their sweep at Coors Field.
It wasn't even until the team reached June when they saw their first series victory of the season, and the year never really got better. However, there were times the team showed signs of life, which included splitting a four-game series with last year's world champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Their record-breaking season is due to their pitching staff. While baseball is a team sport and the pitching staff isn't entirely at fault for the season, they sure were the worst part of the team. They lead baseball across the board with the worst stat lines in ERA (5.99), runs (1,007), home runs (246) and opponent's batting average (.297).
It's hard to find the good with their pitching staff after a season like this, but both Kyle Freeland and Tanner Gordon have started to shape up in the last six weeks. The pair are looking like positive leaders for next year's squad as they try to avoid another year like this one.
The Rockies can only look ahead now. The season is finally coming to a close, which means the team can look to the future and hope to rebuild. They are finishing up their final road trip of the year against the San Francisco Giants, and as they attempt to get things back on track, they'll try to finish on a good note.