Rockies Insider Doesn't Believe Team Will Consider Cardinals Legend for Manager
In addition to the quest to avoid making MLB history by setting the single-season losses record, the major storyline surrounding the Colorado Rockies coming down the home stretch of the 2025 campaign will be if interim manager Warren Shaeffer can do enough to earn himself the full-time job.
As a past Rockies draft pick and someone who played in the organization for multiple years before starting his coaching journey in their minor league system, he seems to be the right man for the job when it comes to the development of the young players on this roster and coming up the ranks.
How Colorado finishes the season will go a long way when it comes to him making his case to have the interim tag removed. And it sounds like there is already support for Schaeffer to be hired as the manager within the organization.
But the future is a bit murky for the Rockies when it comes to their front office and how the baseball operations team is going to be set up going forward, which could bring changes to the forefront that reshapes everything that has been taking place.
However, even if there isn't a front office change, the organization could look to have an open interview process with a ride ranging selection of candidates to find who they believe will be the best manager to lead this franchise forward.
Someone who has been floated as a potential future skipper based on his pedigree as a player is former St. Louis Cardinals legendary catcher Yadier Molina.
Rockies Insider Doesn't Believe Team Will Consider Molina
Hiring former catchers has been a hot thing to do throughout the history of Major League Baseball, and Molina seems to be the next one who could be hired by a team looking to follow in those footsteps.
However, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post (subscription required) doesn't believe it will be the Rockies who gives the future Hall of Famer his first MLB managerial job, with him stating, "I doubt he would be considered by Colorado, mainly because he hasn't managed before."
While that's true when it comes to managing an MLB team or within an MLB organization, Molina does have managerial experience; managing the Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League starting in 2022 before taking over as manager of the Puerto Rican national team for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
For some clubs, that experience combined with Molina's savvy behind the plate when he was a player could be enough for them to take a chance on the legend, rolling the dice that he'll turn into something like former catchers-turned-managers Bruce Bochy or Joe Girardi.
But it doesn't sound like that will be the case for the Rockies as they try to find the right manager for the job going forward.