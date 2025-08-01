Rockies Landed High-Upside Infielder, Potential Future Reliever in Yankees Trade
The Colorado Rockies came into this year's deadline a clear seller, and they began by trading Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees on July 25. Their first trade on deadline day came in the form of sending Jake Bird to the Yankees, getting a hefty return for the controllable reliever.
Bird has been a big part of the Rockies' bullpen since 2022.
In 2023, he led Colorado's relievers with 70 appearances and 89.1 innings. So far this season, Bird has pitched in 45 games, throwing 53.1 innings with a 4.73 ERA and 62 strikeouts.
Across four seasons, the right hander accumulated 1.9 bWAR.
In return for Bird, the Rockies received second baseman Roc Riggio and left-handed pitcher Ben Shields, two top 30 prospects from New York
Riggio, the Yankees' No. 10-ranked prospect, was a fourth-round pick in 2023 and has reached Double-A in 2025. The smaller, lefty second baseman has received comparisons to Dustin Pedroia from scouts.
"Riggio has the build, bravado and max-effort swing of a lefty-hitting version of Dustin Pedroia, but he doesn't have the same feel for the barrel," his scouting report reads.
He has a swing that lifts the ball, and with 50-grade power, he could add more that plays well at Coors Field. He doesn't have the best speed, but stole 27 bases in 2024 and has nine so far this season.
In 62 games, Riggio is slashing .264/.370/.567 for a .937 OPS with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs One of his strengths is his on-base game. In 2024, the 23-year-old walked 71 times compared to 97 strikeouts. This year, his OBP is even better.
Ben Shields, is a 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher who was the Yankees' No. 28-ranked prospect. The 26-year-old has a plus pitch in his curveball, an above average slider and average fastball, but misses bats with all three pitches.
Given his arsenal -- a low 90s fastball and two good off-speed pitches -- he may not be a starter. His long-term future may be in long relief.
He's pitched in nine games this season, most of them coming at Double-A. In 35.2 innings, Shields has posted a 3.03 ERA with 42 strikeouts and a 10.6 K/9 rate.
At 26, he could be moved quickly through the minors.
Both players acquired for Bird have some nice upside, and Shields could potentially be a big piece in the lineup going forward.
