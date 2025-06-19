Rockies Lead League in Triples but Struggle To Keep Runs Off the Board
Anybody who follows baseball, or has access to the internet, knows of the Colorado Rockies and their historically poor season that they are having. Currently they sit last overall with a 17-57 record and also last in ERA (5.53). Their hitting however has been a different story.
Outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jordan Beck make up for nine of their 24 triples that the Rockies have on the season (per the Rockies on MLB). The next closest team (Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs) only have 15 triples on the year. Obviously hitting triples doesn’t mean wins, but you’d think it would help.
The pitching staff unfortunately sits in the top of many categories: home runs allowed, earned runs, and hits. They actually lead the league with hits against them(740). Only two teams have more than 660 hits allowed and that is the Oakland Athletics (713) and Colorado.
Now originally the Rockies were on pace to have the worst record in MLB history in the modern era (post-1900) after they started the season 8-42. However, they are 9-15 since this point per the Rockies on MLB. Eight of these wins have come in the month of June (7-8 in June including a clean sweep of the Miami Marlins). They’re currently on a four game win streak as of June 18.
In the last 15 days the Rockies are leading the MLB in slugging percentage (.499) and tied for third in two categories: home runs and on base percentage. The official MLB statistics also show them in the top five of RBIs and ERA
The Rockies pitching is where they are lacking. In this stretch they have walked the second most batters, have allowed the second most homeruns, and are actually posting a worse ERA than they are on average for the season. A reminder that their overall ERA is currently 5.53 and during this stretch it is 6.11.
As their batters keep getting stronger they will keep stealing some wins and hopefully not have the worst season in history. It is clear that they need help in the bull pen and if they have a chance to have success in the future this is where the focus needs to be.