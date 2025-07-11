Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Nearing Historic Low Point As Runs Allowed Reach Record-Setting Pace

Colorado's defensive struggles continue to pile up with the worst ERA in the league.

Jul 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) slides safely into third base ahead of a tag by Colorado Rockies third base Ryan McMahon (24) during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Jul 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) slides safely into third base ahead of a tag by Colorado Rockies third base Ryan McMahon (24) during the first inning at Fenway Park. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Everybody knows that the Colorado Rockies are having a historically poor season, but somehow there numbers are wracking up even worse than the 2024 Chicago White Sox, who have the worst overall record in history.

Last season the White Sox lost 121 games posting the most losses ever recorded in a season in the modern era and one of two teams to ever post more than 120 losses in a season (joining the 1962 New York Mets).

Throughout the White Sox poor season, they allowed over eight runs in 30 games, in the entire season. President of the Baseball Writers Association of America Bob Nightengale reported that the Rockies have already done this in 32 games. The All-Star break hasn't even happened yet.

There are still 33 games left on the season and the way their pitching staff and defense is performing it is easy to assume that they will have quite a few more games with at least eight runs scored.

Colorado just finished up a series with the Boston Red Sox where they were not just swept, but allowed more than eight runs in all three games. They were outscored 29-7.

Four of the Rockies' last five losses have all had at least eight opposing batters cross home plate to earn a run. They lost the series against the White Sox 1-2, which included a 3-10 loss in their second game.

Seven of their 32 games with at least eight allowed came in June. July appears to be at a more rapid pace, with four games already tallying up that many runs.

There are three teams in the majors right now who have an ERA over five: the Washington Nationals, the Athletics, and the Rockies. The Rockies are still the worst, though, with 5.66, which is continuously getting worse as they creep up on six.

With the way Colorado is going, they will easily set the MLB record for most losses. Right now, they are on pace to lose 126, and a lot is going to have to change in order to avoid that, let alone not join the 120+ loss club.

