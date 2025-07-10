Rockies Trade Chip Ryan McMahon Cracks Newest Edition of MLB Trade Deadline Big Board
Despite their struggles on the field, the Colorado Rockies are a team that many people are going to be keeping an eye on ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
They might be on pace to break the record for losses in a single season, which the Chicago White Sox set last year with 121, but there are a few players who will garner interest around the league on the trade market.
One of them is veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon, who was featured in the MLB trade deadline Big Board 2.0 created by Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Chad Jennings of The Athletic.
More News: Rockies Star Latest to Join Franchise Legends on Exclusive List
McMahon was actually on the first edition of the big board, coming in at No. 13. He has dropped a considerable amount, coming in at No. 27, but the likelihood of him being involved in a trade still remains very high.
“By now, McMahon is who he is as a hitter, striking out too much and producing at a level just below league average. But he’s an outstanding defender and the kind of complementary piece that could help a contender into October,” they wrote.
He currently leads the National League with an eye-popping 118 strikeouts, but he does offer some pop with 12 home runs and 13 doubles thus far this season.
More News: Four Rockies Standouts That Have Been Pleasantly Surprising Halfway Through Year
There is a chance he can unlock a little more power production in the second half, especially if he is included in a lineup with more established talent.
McMahon hits the ball incredibly hard, with an average exit velocity of 93.5 mph, which is in the 95th percentile in baseball, per Baseball Savant. He also has excellent barrel percentage, hard-hit percentage, bat speed and doesn’t chase too often.
However, a decrease in his slugging percentage for a second consecutive year and the third time in four campaigns certainly provides some cause for concern.
More News: Rockies Select Top Prospect as Franchise Cornerstone in New MLB Mock Draft
Where McMahon is going to provide the most value for a team acquiring him is with his glove.
He remains an elite defender at the hot corner with a Fielding Run Value of +3, which is in the 79th percentile, and Outs Above Average of +3, which is in the 87th percentile.
His fielding run value is tied for third amongst third basemen, with San Francisco Giants star Matt Chapman and Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger, for players who have logged at least 200 innings at the hot corner.
More News: Rockies Falling Short of Even Lowest Expectations Placed on Them Coming Into Season
McMahon’s OAA is tied for fifth with Ben Williamson of the Seattle Mariners.
Even if his performance at the plate remains slightly below average, as it has been throughout his career, his defensive ability is worth a contender adding as a solid bench piece, at the very least.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.