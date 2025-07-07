Rockies Option 2023 First-Round Pick Chase Dollander To Triple-A
The Colorado Rockies are mixing up their pitching staff once again.
In an announcement made by the team, they revealed they have optioned Chase Dollander to Triple-A Albuquerque and have recalled Bradley Blalock to take his spot on the roster.
Dollander made his Major League debut this season in April after not breaking camp on the MLB roster. He has started in 15 games for the Rockies, and he's just 2-9 on the year with a 6.68 ERA. He struck out 52 batters and walked 33 in 68.2 innings pitched.
Blalock debuted in the Majors back in June of 2024.
This season he has played in five games for Colorado, owning an 0-2 record with a 12.94 ERA. In 16 innings pitched, he walked six and struck out eight.
He has started in 11 Triple-A games this year, pitching in 44.1 innings. In that duration, he is 1-3 with an ERA of 8.32, 33 strikeouts and 28 walks.
Colorado’s struggles on the mound are not a secret.
They’re last in strikeouts with the only team to have less than 600. They have allowed the most hits as the only team with more than 900 against them, which has led to most earned runs allowed in the league with 483.
They will continue to lose games if they can’t address these issues, which means they’ll keep shuffling the pitching staff until something sticks.
Dollander was supposed to provide this rotation a boost as a first-round pick from the 2023 draft, but his struggles this year have forced the Rockies to send him back down to the minors as a reset.
