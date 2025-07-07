Creating the Dream Colorado Rockies Scenario for MLB Trade Deadline
The Colorado Rockies have been a better team as of late than they were earlier in the year, but they still are in need of a bit of a reset.
As the 2025 MLB trade deadline continues to get closer, the Rockies should be solely focused on adding more future talent and moving on from the players that are on expiring deals and even some that aren't.
Here is a potential approach to the deadline that could land them some very intriguing prospect talent for the players they have right now:
More News: Rockies Believe Having This Would Have Prevented Historically Poor Season
Trade 3B Ryan McMahon to New York Yankees
The trade: Rockies send McMahon and salary relief to Yankees for OF Everson Pereira and RHP Eric Reyzelman
McMahon is an interesting case. He is overall mediocre at the plate, but great at defense with a little bit of homerun power. He has been two-to-four bWAR player for the last few years.
Pereira has been stagnant at Triple-A for a couple of years, but has posted a .265/.349/.521 slash line with 15 home runs in 55 games this year. That kind of bat could be fun in Coors.
Reyzelman was drafted out of LSU back in 2022, but still just turned 24. He has some potential out of the bullpen, as he posted a 1.16 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 38.2 innings last year.
More News: Three Colorado Rockies Listed Among Top 40 Trade Deadline Candidates
Trade RHP Jake Bird to Philadelphia Phillies
The trade: Rockies send Bird to Phillies for RHP Seth Johnson and OF Hendry Mendez
It's time to cash in on the surprise year from Bird. He's already started to struggle, which could hurt their potential return. Still, though, he has a 2.79 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 48.1 innings this year.
Johnson is a younger, but MLB-ready bullpen arm and Mendez is more of a project but has some potential to become a real home run threat.
More News: Do Colorado Rockies Have Eventual Answer at First Base in Their System?
Trade C/DH Hunter Goodman to San Diego Padres
The trade: Colorado sends Goodman to Padres for OF Tirso Ornelas and RHP Clark Candiotti
The decision to trade Goodman now will have to be thought about, but it would be hard to turn down a nice offer.
Ornelas has posted a .297/.386/.412 slash line this season and he hit 23 home runs a year ago. He has a high-potential left-handed swing.
Candiotti was a fourth-round pick just a year ago and has struck out 43 batters in his first 30 innings as a pro. He has struggled with control, 22 walks, but does look to have an interesting arm.
More News: Rockies Getting Best Version of Former Highly-Touted Prospect
Trade RHP Germán Márquez to Chicago Cubs
The trade: Colorado sends Marquez to Cubs for RHP Will Sanders and C Pablo Aliendo
It's time to move on from Márquez, who clearly needs a change of scenery in a down year. He's a reliable arm, though, now that he is finally healthy again.
Sanders has posted a 3.30 ERA in the minors this year and he could be ready to play in the backend of a rotation next season.
Aliendo is a bit of a flier as his bat isn't super well regarded, but he's hit 36 home runs in 204 games over the past three years.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.