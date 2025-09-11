Rockies Place Young Reliever on Injured List, Recall Former First-Round Pick
The Colorado Rockies have had a tumultuous 2025 season to say the least. With a 40-106 record to their name and a 2-8 record over their last 10, has gone all wrong for the Rockies.
At the MLB trade deadline, it was clear the franchise was moving in the direction of building towards the future by acquiring prospects for their veteran pieces, and that has started to pay dividends in the minor leagues already.
Unfortunately, one of the concerns moving forward is injuries, as Colorado has sustained quite a few to many of their key players over the course of the year. That has continued to occur with only a few weeks remaining in the season, as another pitcher of theirs has suffered a setback and is set to miss a decent chunk of time.
While every MLB team deals with a significant amount of injuries throughout each season, the Rockies have dealt with a huge number in 2025 with the large majority of their starters going down at one point or another. Now, a young arm in their bullpen will be added to that list.
What is the Latest Roster Move Made by the Rockies?
The latest roster move for Colorado is indicative of this injury issue, as reliever Luis Peralta heads to the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation, retroactive to Sept. 8. In a corresponding move, the team recalled former first-round pick Ryan Rolison to take his place.
Peralta was having a pretty tough season of his own in 2025, posting a 10.80 ERA, 2.400 WHIP, 14 strikeouts, 16 walks, six home runs allowed and a 1-3 record across 16.2 innings. He has not seen much playing time at the MLB level in 2025, predominantly spending his reps in Triple-A with 34 appearances there.
As for Rolison, he has looked impressive in Triple-A so far, but has struggled to make the transition to the Major Leagues, posting a 7.15 ERA across 39 innings of work with a 1.821 WHIP, 10 home runs allowed, 22 strikeouts and 18 walks.
Neither pitcher has been particularly productive at this point, and when it comes down to it, the main goal is to just get out of this brutal 2025 season and move on to the winter where they can begin to fill some of the team's biggest needs.
Development is always a key, and giving players a few final opportunities before the season ends is never a bad idea.