Rockies Replacing Grass at Coors Field for First Time in Six Years
The Colorado Rockies are changing out the grass at Coors Field in advance of the 2026 season, per KDVR.com and other outlets.
The grass at Coors Field is Kentucky Bluegrass, which is grown to be durable in climates that experience extremes in hot and cold. The grass was last replaced in 2019 and a Rockies spokesperson quoted in a press release said the work was scheduled maintenance.
“The turf at Coors Field is being replaced ahead of the 2026 season due to normal wear and tear incurred from our season and the ancillary events that take place at Coors Field,” per the statement. “This is a normal cadence for field replacement for us, with our last replacement taking place following the 2019 season.”
The Rockies wrapped up the baseball season in late September. Coors Field most recently hosted a stop on Paul McCartney’s world tour. Coors Field is one of 25 MLB fields that use natural grass.
Colorado Rockies’ Offseason of Change
For the record, the Rockies have lost more than 100 games in three straight seasons, including the 119 games lost in 2025. With the current grass field, the Rockies have finished fifth in the National League West Division four straight years, with three straight fourth place finishes before that. Bud Black was the manager for nearly the entire stretch, but his tenure ended in May when he was fired.
That ushered in an offseason of change. Warren Schaeffer became the team’s interim manager and went 36-86 in the role. It’s not clear whether he will be the full-time manager in 2026 because there is no general manager to hire a new manager.
The Colorado Rockies are conducting a search for a replacement for general manager Bill Schmidt, who stepped aside from the job earlier this month. At least three candidates have been interviewed — James Click, who is in the Toronto Blue Jays front office and formerly led the Houston Astros to the 2022 World Series title as general manager; Scott Sharp, the assistant general manager with the Kansas City Royals; and Matt Forman, the assistant general manager of the Cleveland Guardians.
Whoever is hired will likely make hiring the new manager his first task. The Rockies hope to have their finalists selected next week.
Colorado has many issues to address, not the least of which is the future at several key positions and assembling a pitching staff that can better handle pitching at Coors Field. It’s one of the toughest jobs in baseball. But at least there will be new grass in 2026.