Rockies Should Let This Midseason Acquisition Walk During this Offseason

The Colorado Rockies signed an infielder in May of this past season, and with him set to hit free agency this winter, they should likely let him walk.

Jeremy Trottier

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Orlando Arcia (11) throws to first for an out during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field.
Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Orlando Arcia (11) throws to first for an out during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies have some intriguing decisions to make when it comes to their upcoming offseason, with a few players set to be unrestricted free agents, and some others set to be eligible for arbitration. After a season in which they nearly had the most losses of all time, it is clear that changes are needed, and some of their players will have to walk to allow that to happen.

With lots of changes coming in the front office, it will be intriguing to see how things are handled in the short term. Assistant general manager Zack Rosenthal and general manager Bill Schmidt are both out of the picture now, so many of the roster decisions upcoming will be made by a new regime.

One of the free agents set to hit the market is infielder Orlando Arcia, a veteran who the Rockies acquired back in May after he was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves. A former All-Star who helped the Braves compete during their last few years, Arcia joined Colorado as a veteran depth option to rotate throughout the infield positions and provide some value there. However, after a difficult stretch, retaining him may not be worth the effort.

Why Should Rockies Let Arcia Walk This Offseason?

Colorado Rockies infielder Orlando Arcia hits a single, wearing a purple jersey and a black batting helmet.
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It is relatively clear that Arcia has started to regress quite a bit both at the plate and in the field compared to his 2023 All-Star season. With the Rockies at the MLB level, he slashed .203/.242/.302 with 12 runs, 12 RBI, three home runs, 39 strikeouts and nine walks.

While that was less than optimal, his fielding was where he struggled the most, as he was given the tall task of playing various positions on the infield. He put up seven errors across four positions for the Rockies, including three apiece at third base and shortstop. While he has never exactly been a prolific infielder, it is clear that he is struggling to make plays that require a long throw, which makes his infield versatility relatively limited.

Bringing him back in free agency likely would not cost all that much, given he signed for only $760,000 after he was designated for assignment. However, with how rapidly he has regressed, Colorado may be better off giving other young prospects a chance to prove their worth at the MLB level or spending a little bit on other veteran options that will be available this winter.

