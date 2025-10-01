Rockies General Manager Bill Schmidt Steps Down As Team Ushers in New Era
After the Colorado Rockies endured such a brutal season with one of the worst overall records in MLB history, the franchise knew that changes needed to be made in order to get things back on track.
The devastating 2025 campaign showed the Rockies just how ugly things can get if they aren't squared away on all ends. And as a result, there was some speculation that longtime front office member Bill Schmidt would not be in the general manager role going forward.
He's been the team's GM since 2021 after joining Colorado in 1999. With three consecutive years of 100-plus losses the Rockies have suffered, the franchise was long overdue for significant adjustments to their staff.
Bill Schmidt Steps Down, Hunt for New GM Begins
That time has now come, as Colorado announced that Schmidt stepped down as the general manager of the franchise. This will now usher in a search for a new GM to lead this team going forward.
Schmidt has been with the franchise since October 1999, when he started as the director of scouting. Years later, in 2021, he was promoted to the general manager role after spending five months in the interim position. Considering his time with the Rockies, this is a major change.
"After a number of conversations, we decided it is time for me to step aside and make way for a new voice to guide the club's baseball operations," said Schmidt, per the Rockies' press release. "It's been an honor to serve in the Rockies family for over 25 years. I'm thankful to the Monfort family for the opportunity, to my family for their constant support, and our staff for their tireless dedication. Better seasons are ahead for the Rockies and our great fans, and I look forward to seeing it come to life in the years ahead."
With Schmidt's departure, Colorado has immediately started searching for a new general manager to step up and take over the head of baseball operations. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, this will be the club's first time seeking out an external GM since 1999, when they hired Dan O'Dowd.
Dick Monfort, the owner, chairman and CEO, expressed hope for what's to come for the franchise. While he made it clear that he has the utmost respect and gratitude for Schmidt, he is now focused on the future and aims to put Colorado in a position where it can succeed.
"We are setting out sights on finding the right leader from outside our organization who can bring a fresh perspective to the Rockies and enhance our baseball operations with a new vision, innovation, and a focus on both short and long-term success," said executive vice president Walker Monfort in the press release. "This change delivers an opportunity to shape the future of our club and move forward into a new era of Rockies baseball."
This is playing out to be an offseason full of adjustments for the Rockies. New leadership can drastically change the dynamic and potential of a team, for better or for worse. However, if all goes according to plan, the Rockies could start to rise and begin to turn around the fortunes of this franchise.