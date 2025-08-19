Rockies Starting To Get Elite Backend Bullpen Performances From Key Arms
The Colorado Rockies have guaranteed one thing after last night's victory: they will not be swept by the 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rockies have now won four straight, which is tied for their best win streak this season. Their pitching staff has turned somewhat of a corner as of late, especially in their bullpen led by Victor Vodnik, Jimmy Herget and Juan Mejia.
Colorado held arguably the best offense in baseball to only three runs in their Game 1 victory, which is a huge turnaround from their opener against the Toronto Blue Jays just two weeks ago where they allowed 15 runs at Coors Field. This comeback victory also was their sixth win in their last seven, easily their best stretch of the year.
A Pair of Closers
Vodnik has been consistently used in the last inning of games. The 25-year-old is developing into something special and is performing like a veteran, which he showed last night. When the took the mound in the top of the ninth inning last night against the world champions, each team had three runs on the board.
The righty not only held the Dodgers scoreless, but he struck out Dalton Rushing to give his team a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. That is exactly what they did. Ezequiel Tovar got the ball rolling with a double, and then Warming Bernabel brought him in with a walk-off single to give Colorado the 4-3 win.
Herget and Vodnik have been fantastic during this winning spree. It isn't often they come out of the bullpen in the same game, but when they do it, has been something special to watch for Rockies fans who have seen nothing but pitching disasters this year.
The pair took on three innings of work in their second game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to allow one hit, no runs and six strikeouts, which led to the first win of their current streak.
Colorado is coming off of back-to-back series wins for just the second time this season. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals on the road and then returned home to take on the Diamondbacks. After dropping the first game, they went on to win three straight.
There are still three more games to be played in this series against Los Angeles, but after getting off to a great start with an electric win in the first one, they have already avoided a sweep.