Rockies Reliever Pranks Teammate Following Colliding Catch for His First Career Save
The Colorado Rockies did it again.
For the second game in a row, they overcame a deficit and won. Their victory on Sunday was their third consecutive, and it secured them a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their four-game weekend set.
There hasn't been a lot to cheer for regarding the Rockies this season, but what has transpired the past few games has been some of the most exciting baseball that has been played in Colorado for some time, giving hope that there could be light at the end of their rebuilding tunnel at some point.
With multiple young players littered throughout the roster, career firsts are bound to start happening for many of them. And on Sunday, a milestone was reached when Juan Mejia recorded his first-ever Major League save.
However, it was what transpired during and after the play that has the baseball world talking.
Juan Mejia Plays Prank On His Rockies Teammate
Down 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Rockies put together another rally that began with solid hitting approaches, with the bases getting loaded after a leadoff single and two players getting hit by pitches.
Rookie Ryan Ritter took advantage of his opportunity to come up clutch, driving in two runs with a single that put their deficit at one. Then, following a ground out by Tyler Freeman, Mickey Moniak delivered a two-run RBI single of his own to give Colorado a 5-4 lead.
Another run was added the next frame to put the Rockies up 6-4, an advantage they needed for Mejia since he was coming into the contest looking to close the door on a potent Diamondbacks lineup for his first MLB save.
It happened, but it didn't come without a scare. Following getting the first hitter out, three straight Arizona batters singled to load up the bases. Then, a run scored on a sacrifice fly, creating a situation where the clutch-hitting Ketel Marte was standing in the box with runners on second and third.
Mejia made an incredible play to catch the ball and prevent the game from being tied, colliding with first baseman Warming Bernabel in the process while still holding onto the ball to end the contest and secure the series victory.
However, it was following the collision and subsequent win that Mejia had the presence of mind to have a little fun with Bernabel, laying flat out on the ground and acting like he was unconscious to fool his teammate into thinking he was hurt.
"I wanted him to panic a little bit," Mejia stated after the game, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
It was all in good fun, with the players laughing once Mejia got up and started celebrating with everyone. And it was certainly a memorable way for the right-hander to record his first Major League save.
"That was a reaction play. I just thought, 'God, give me wings to make this play.' Because I needed this," Mejia added. "No one knew exactly who had the better play. I knew in my head I thought I had the better chance because the guys were playing a little back."
The chance he took worked out, and now the Rockies sit on a three-game winning streak as they get set to welcome in the Los Angeles Dodgers.