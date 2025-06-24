Rockies Veteran Set To Return to Lineup Against Dodgers After Missing Previous Series
The Colorado Rockies are set to begin a three-game series agianst their National League West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They are coming into the set with a little bit of positive momentum, avoiding the sweep in their last series against another divisional rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks, by winning the finale on Sunday, 4-2.
The Rockies’ lineup is going to receive a boost against the Dodgers, with a veteran returning to the mix after missing the last few days.
More News: Rockies Catcher Holding Strong in Current All-Star Voting
Second baseman Thairo Estrada is back in the lineup, hitting fifth on Tuesday evening, as shared by Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
Dealing with a hand contusion, he didn’t play at all against the Diamondbacks and missed the end of the team’s series against the Washington Nationals as well.
The last time Estrada was in the lineup before tonight was June 17, against the Nationals.
More News: Can This Rockies Catcher Keep up His Pace During Breakout Season?
The veteran infielder has suffered some bad luck with injuries this season.
After signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal in free agency, he began the campaign on the injured list after being hit by a pitch and fracturing his right wrist during a spring training game on March 20.
He was not activated to the Major League roster until May 30 after spending time on the 60-day injured list.
More News: Rockies Star Relief Pitcher Named Potential Trade Target for Phillies
Estrada has been productive for Colorado with a .288/.304/.424 slash line, hitting one home run and six doubles in only 69 plate appearances.
His return to the lineup is great news for a Rockies team that can use all the help it can get offensively.
For more Rockies news, head over the Rockies On SI.