Rockies Catcher Holding Strong in Current All-Star Voting
Major League Baseball released updated All-Star Game voting on Monday and featured a Colorado Rockies player in the Top 5 at one position.
Catcher Hunter Goodman, who has been hitting phenomenally of late, is fifth in voting.
Phase one of All-Star voting comes to a close at the end of the week. The top two at each position will move onto phase two to determine who the starter will be in the All-Star Game, with the exception of outfielders. All positions in the outfield are voted on together, so six of them will advance to phase two.
Goodman has 446,453 votes. Will Smith from the Los Angeles Dodgers is dominating the position voting as he has amassed over two million votes and is an incredible 1.3 million votes ahead of second place.
Carson Kelly of the Chicago Cubs is in second place. That's who Goodman must catch to move onto phase two.
Goodman is on a tear this year when he’s swinging a bat. He leads the Rockies in every major hitting category. His slash on the year is .284/.328/.514 which brings his OPS to .842.
Goodman leads the Rockies in four key hitting categories — 14 home runs, 48 RBI, 80 hits and 17 doubles.
Kelly, who will likely move on to phase two based on current voting, has statistcs that all lack when compared to Goodman. On the year he is slashing .245/.352/.465 with an OPS of .817. On top of that, he has 23 fewer RBI and five fewer home runs than Goodman.
Unfortunately for Goodman, and Colorado, the All-Star Game is not solely based on statistics. He will have a lot of ground to cover by the end of the week to advance. If not, he could end up being considered as the Rockies' lone representative at the All-Star Game next month, as all teams have at least one player.
