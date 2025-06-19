Rockies Young Catcher Has Been Among the Best in National League This Season
The Colorado Rockies have had a difficult season through the first few months; that much is clear. With a 17-57 record to their name through June 18, they are definitively the worst team in the MLB record-wise at the moment, and when looking over the roster, it is relatively easy to understand why. The positive is that they do have a few promising pieces to build off of heading into the future, which provides at least some hope for the future of the franchise.
One such player is catcher Hunter Goodman, who, after two seasons of slightly below average play, has found his stride and has rapidly become one of the keys to the future for the Rockies. The biggest jump in his game has come in his efficiency, where he is currently slashing .285/.326/.522 through 71 games, as opposed to sitting right around the Mendoza Line the last two seasons.
With one of the other young stars of the team, Ezequiel Tovar, set to miss some time with a strained oblique, the success of the team has fallen on the shoulders of Goodman as of late. With how productive he has been at the plate, he is now among the top vote-getters at his position in the National League for the All-Star game.
Where Does Goodman Rank Among the National League Catchers in All-Star Voting?
According to the most recent update of All-Star voting via MLB.com, Goodman currently sits in fifth place among NL catchers in terms of votes acquired, behind Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Carson Kelly of the Chicago Cubs, Francisco Alvarez of the New York Mets, and J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies. He is exceptionally close to surpassing Realmuto, however, with less than 2,000 votes separating the two players.
Goodman continued to make his case against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, picking up his 14th home run of the season, adding three runs to the Colorado score, and helping them along to a 10-6 victory.
Producing the type of offense he does on a team that has struggled so immensely is difficult, especially at such a young age, but he has managed to do so throughout much of the season. His defense has been right around league average in nearly every category, which is a good sign as he is not a liability whatsoever on that side of the ball. With 46 RBI to his name so far, he is on pace to break the 100 RBI threshold, indicating an extremely impressive season, and hopefully, an All-Star appearance is on the way for the rising star.