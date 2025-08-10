Savannah Bananas Bring Former Rockies Prospect Correlle Prime Back to Coors Field
The Savanah Bananas have taken over Coors Field for a two-game stretch against the Firefighters, another team a part of the Banana Ball organization, and there is a familiar face suiting up at first base for the Bananas- Correlle Prime.
Prime played in the farm system for the Colorado Rockies for most of his minor league career, and even though he never made it to the majors, he is now playing for one of the most popular sporting teams in the country in a sold-out baseball stadium.
With all the internet has to offer these days, specifically TikTok, the Savanah Bananas went viral in what seemed like overnight.
There is a 3-2-2 in every single game of theirs, which stands for 3rd inning, second batter, second pitch. At this point there is an in-game pre-pitch dance that have in total combined together for over 300 million views on TikTok (per the Bananas).
The Bananas have become a sensation, to say the very least, as they continue to sell out everywhere they go, regardless of whether it is a minor or major league stadium. The organization was created to speed up the game and get rid of some of what makes baseball seem such a slow game.
Banana ball has 11 rules that make it unique from "normal" baseball, including one of its most widely known rules, which is that if a fan catches a ball, it is an automatic out.
Two specific rules that were established in order to keep the game moving are for both the batter and the pitcher. Whoever is up to bat is not allowed to step outside of the box and if they do it is a strike no matter what.
Approaching the mound has always been criticized in baseball, because the game comes to a halt for a significant amount of time, so the Bananas got rid of it. No catcher, coach, player, etc. is allowed to have a meeting on the mound.
Correlle Prime in Minor League Baseball
Prime spent seven seasons in the farming system for the majors, primarily with affiliates of the Rockies. He worked his way up to Double-A and spent two of his three years with Hartford.
Before leaving the minors at the end of the 2018 season he tallied up a slash line of .264/.313/.414 in his professional career.
Prime never could have dreamt where his career would have gone after leaving MLB affiliates at the end of that year, but now he is a part of a team who is not only a viral sensation, but selling out stadiums everywhere.