These Statistics Sum Up Why Season Has Been Disastrous for Rockies
The Colorado Rockies have started to show signs of life in their 2025 MLB campaign, but it’s hard to find much to look forward to as the season continues on.
They head towards the July 31 trade deadline as sellers, but they need to exercise care when trading assets for future talent.
Entering play on July 7, they sit dead last in baseball with a 21-69 record.
As the Rockies aim to avoid setting an MLB record for the most single-season losses, they need to be thoughtful while in rebuilding mode as they construct future rosters.
The state of the team in the midst of this brutal year is reflected in the recent MLB power rankings released by Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports.
Each team’s standing was illustrated by an important stat.
In Colorado's case, they faced multiple challenging metrics, culminating in final ranking of No. 30.
“Their defense has the most errors in MLB. Their pitchers have the worst ERA and fewest strikeouts in MLB. That's the recipe for allowing the most runs in MLB,” Kavner writes.
While each of those stats are concerning on its own, when combined, they paint a clear picture of why nothing has gone well.
They have 75 errors entering play on July 7. The second-highest team is the Boston Red Sox with 74 errors. However, the Red Sox sit just 2.5 games back from the last AL Wild Card slot.
The closest team that emulates them in terms of these stats is the Athletics, who have the fourth-most errors at 62.
The Athletics have the second-worst ERA in baseball, but that final slot is held by the Rockies with a 5.54 ERA.
The A’s also separate a bit with the 20th-most strikeouts. Colorado’s 589 are a league worst.
That all plays into their minus-299 run differential, with the next team having a run differential of minus-140.
Ranking dead last in the MLB in a few metrics is one thing, but it’s another thing entirely when it’s across the board with harsh discrepancies compared to the next-worst club.
When looking at trade partners in a few weeks’ time, the Rockies must reckon with the numbers that show what’s gone wrong to build a team of stronger position players and future starters in the rotation.
